St. George man accused of possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. George man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the state’s attorney general’s office.
Morris Emory Pate, 51, of St. George was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
He is charged with 20 counts connected to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say Pate distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material. Authorities received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing Children and that led them to Pate.
Pate was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 18 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
