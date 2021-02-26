Summerville Police chief to retire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The chief of police for the town of Summerville plans to step down.
The Summerville Police Department confirmed Chief Jon Rogers will retire. But it is not yet clear when he will leave the post he has held since September of 2016.
Rogers has spent more than two decades with the Summerville Police Department. Prior to taking the chief’s role, he served as the department’s public information officer.
He succeeded former Summerville Police Chief Bruce Owens.
