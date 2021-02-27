Beaufort Co. School District honors Counselor of the Year

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District named its School Counselor of the Year.
The announcement was made during a Zoom meeting of district counselors.
Battery Creek High School’s Latoshia Middleton was this year’s honoree. As her name was announced, the superintendent along with school administrators and staff surprised her at her office to congratulate her.
“It means that, you know, that they see what I do, they appreciate what I do, and I’m thankful for that, because I love helping people, I love being a counselor, it’s my passion,” Middleton said.
Middleton has been a school counselor for 17 years.
