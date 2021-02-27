Bond set for woman accused in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond on Saturday for a woman facing charges related to a shooting.
Whitni Renee Doctor, 32, is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime according to jail records.
According to court records the charges stem from an incident on Friday, when police responded to a call about a shooting.
An affidavit states that Doctor fired at the victim’s car as the victim was leaving the parking lot of the Palmetto Grove Apartments in North Charleston.
Court documents state the victim’s vehicle was struck in the door as they drove away.
Doctor’s bond has been set at $100,000 for the attempted murder charge and $25,000 for the other charge according to jail records.
