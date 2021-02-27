CCSD program works to catch up English language learners and their families

“Some students experienced a slide for sure, but others didn’t. So it varied,” Gurovich said. “Those students who were not able to get access with ease, those that have very little schooling from their home country or interrupted education, they had more of a gap for sure. The ESOL team, we are pros at catching kids up. We get a lot of kids with interrupted education, so I feel pretty confident that we can get them up to speed and we have already had great progress.”