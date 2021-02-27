CCSD program works to catch up English language learners and their families

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As school districts work to catch students up on what they may have missed during the height of the pandemic, programs are offered to help English language learners in and out the classroom.
More than 5,500 students from all around the world are enrolled in Charleston County schools this year. The “English for Speakers of Other Languages” program helps them learn the English language by working with them in all different subjects.
Maria Gurovich is an ESOL teacher at Morningside Middle School, which has one of the largest middle school populations for students learning English in the district.
She says when the pandemic started it was a hard transition that they were not ready for, but now they are doing well.
Many students learning English are back in the classroom, but some are still learning at home.
“Some students experienced a slide for sure, but others didn’t. So it varied,” Gurovich said. “Those students who were not able to get access with ease, those that have very little schooling from their home country or interrupted education, they had more of a gap for sure. The ESOL team, we are pros at catching kids up. We get a lot of kids with interrupted education, so I feel pretty confident that we can get them up to speed and we have already had great progress.”
The program also features parent advocates who work with families to get the resources they need at home.
Lindsay Paredes, a bilingual parent advocate with the ESOL department, says the beginning of the pandemic was a learning curve for everyone including parents who don’t have a background in English.
As the department worked to get families accustomed with digital platforms for English-learning students to use at home, they have also identified several resources families still need.
“We’re finding that most of our newcomer students did not have a thermometer at home, and right now not only is it important that they have a thermometer and can take people’s temperatures in the house, but the parents understand how to use it; moving from Celsius to Fahrenheit and when they should and shouldn’t send their kids to school,” Paredes said.
She says they have received a donation of 500 thermometers from Roper St. Francis to give to families.
With some students studying at home, Paredes says they also want to make sure that the home is as safe for students as schools would be for them.
“Most of the older trailers in the North Charleston area don’t have smoke detectors or working smoke detectors,” she said. “We’ve been working with the North Charleston fire department to do home visits, safety education, and installing the smoke detectors. "
Access to food and home goods is also a consistent need for some families. The department works several partners like the Shifa Clinic and the Lowcountry Orphan Relief to get donations for families.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.