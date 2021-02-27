Deputies: Man faces charges for illegally selling catalytic converters

February 27, 2021

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have issued warrants for a man they say sold catalytic converters with a suspended permit.

Eric Dylan Clark is facing two charges for the unlawful sale of nonferrous metals, deputies say.

Detectives say they were performing a routine follow-up at Alltech Recycling about a secondary metal permit when they found records of Clark selling five catalytic converters.

Authorities say Clark’s metal permit had been temporarily suspended a month before he allegedly sold a total of five catalytic converters for $890.

They say they suspended his permit because of pending charges from the North Charleston Police Department.

