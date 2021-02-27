Deputies searching for missing boy scout trailer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a trailer reported stolen on Saturday.
Troop 742 Committee Chair Christine LaRue says the trailer was stolen from its storage location at Coastal Shores Baptist Church in North Charleston.
LaRue is leader of Boy Scouts Troop 742 which was chartered in 2019 as one of the areas first all girl troops.
LaRue says the trailer was received as a donation a few months ago. LaRue said the donation was so recent that the trailer has not had graphics applied.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 832-0300 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
