Fleming earns First Team All-Big South, repeats as Defensive Player of the Year

(Source: Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Charleston Southern Athletics | February 26, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:02 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was named a First Team All-Big South performer as well as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in as many seasons, as announced Friday by the conference office.

Fleming, a native of Athens, Ga., becomes just the second Charleston Southern men’s basketball player to repeat as the Conference Defensive Player of the Year joining Hall of Fame member Kelvin Martin. The senior guard also made it back-to-back seasons on the Big South All-Conference First Team finishing second in Player of the Year voting.

Fleming’s Defensive Player of the Year announcement makes it back-to-back seasons winning the award after sitting among the tops of the Big South in blocks and steals as well as defensive rebounds from his guard position. He becomes the first player to repeat since Ahmad Thomas did so at UNC Asheville in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and the fifth Big South athlete all-time to repeat.

One of the most decorated players to ever put on a Charleston Southern uniform, Fleming capped his Buccaneer career in a fitting fashion drilling a buzzer-beating three-point basket Monday night in an overtime thriller at Presbyterian. The shot was his third game-winner over the last two seasons and second in the last two weeks.

Fleming’s First Team nod is the third All-Conference honor of his career earning All-Freshman in 2017-18 and First Team honors last season. He also becomes the first player to win Defensive Player of the Year and finish second in Player of the Year voting since D.J. Covington at VMI in the 2013-14 season.

Fleming ends his career as a Buccaneer among the top-10 in numerous Division-I statistical categories including scoring, rebounds, blocks, starts, free throw percentage, scoring average, field goals made, three-point field goals and rebounds per game.

2020-21 Big South All-Conference Teams

First-Team All-Conference

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern

Davion Warren, G/F, Sr., Hampton

John-Michael Wright, G, Soph., High Point

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Second-Team All-Conference

Cedric Henderson Jr., F, Jr., Campbell

Tajion Jones, G, Jr., UNC Asheville

Juan Munoz, G, R-Jr., Longwood

Rayshon Harrison, G, Fr., Presbyterian College

Jordan Whitfield, G, Sr., Campbell

Honorable Mention All-Conference

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Soph., Winthrop

Tommy Bruner, G, Soph., USC Upstate

LJ Thorpe, G, R-Jr., UNC Asheville

Russell Dean, G, Soph., Hampton

Charles Falden, G, Sr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College

Fah’Mir Ali, G, Radford

Justin Hill, G, Longwood

D’Maurian Williams, F, Gardner-Webb

Ahmil Flowers, G, High Point

All-Academic Team

Austin McCullough, G, Sr., Campbell

Kareem Reid, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Emmanuel Izunabor, C, Soph., High Point

DeShaun Wade, G, Jr., Longwood

Owen McCormack, F, Soph., Presbyterian College

Jordan Hemphill, G, Jr., Radford

Coty Jude, F, Jr., UNC Asheville

Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate

Kyle Zunic, G, Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College

Defensive Player of the Year

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern

Coach of the Year

Pat Kelsey, Winthrop

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate