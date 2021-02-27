Fleming earns First Team All-Big South, repeats as Defensive Player of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was named a First Team All-Big South performer as well as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in as many seasons, as announced Friday by the conference office.
Fleming, a native of Athens, Ga., becomes just the second Charleston Southern men’s basketball player to repeat as the Conference Defensive Player of the Year joining Hall of Fame member Kelvin Martin. The senior guard also made it back-to-back seasons on the Big South All-Conference First Team finishing second in Player of the Year voting.
Fleming’s Defensive Player of the Year announcement makes it back-to-back seasons winning the award after sitting among the tops of the Big South in blocks and steals as well as defensive rebounds from his guard position. He becomes the first player to repeat since Ahmad Thomas did so at UNC Asheville in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and the fifth Big South athlete all-time to repeat.
One of the most decorated players to ever put on a Charleston Southern uniform, Fleming capped his Buccaneer career in a fitting fashion drilling a buzzer-beating three-point basket Monday night in an overtime thriller at Presbyterian. The shot was his third game-winner over the last two seasons and second in the last two weeks.
Fleming’s First Team nod is the third All-Conference honor of his career earning All-Freshman in 2017-18 and First Team honors last season. He also becomes the first player to win Defensive Player of the Year and finish second in Player of the Year voting since D.J. Covington at VMI in the 2013-14 season.
Fleming ends his career as a Buccaneer among the top-10 in numerous Division-I statistical categories including scoring, rebounds, blocks, starts, free throw percentage, scoring average, field goals made, three-point field goals and rebounds per game.
2020-21 Big South All-Conference Teams
First-Team All-Conference
Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern
Davion Warren, G/F, Sr., Hampton
John-Michael Wright, G, Soph., High Point
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Second-Team All-Conference
Cedric Henderson Jr., F, Jr., Campbell
Tajion Jones, G, Jr., UNC Asheville
Juan Munoz, G, R-Jr., Longwood
Rayshon Harrison, G, Fr., Presbyterian College
Jordan Whitfield, G, Sr., Campbell
Honorable Mention All-Conference
DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Soph., Winthrop
Tommy Bruner, G, Soph., USC Upstate
LJ Thorpe, G, R-Jr., UNC Asheville
Russell Dean, G, Soph., Hampton
Charles Falden, G, Sr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College
Fah’Mir Ali, G, Radford
Justin Hill, G, Longwood
D’Maurian Williams, F, Gardner-Webb
Ahmil Flowers, G, High Point
All-Academic Team
Austin McCullough, G, Sr., Campbell
Kareem Reid, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Emmanuel Izunabor, C, Soph., High Point
DeShaun Wade, G, Jr., Longwood
Owen McCormack, F, Soph., Presbyterian College
Jordan Hemphill, G, Jr., Radford
Coty Jude, F, Jr., UNC Asheville
Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate
Kyle Zunic, G, Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College
Defensive Player of the Year
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern
Coach of the Year
Pat Kelsey, Winthrop
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate