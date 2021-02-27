Lott’s Grand Slam Powers Bulldogs to Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Travis Lott delivered a grand slam as part of a six-run third inning that propelled The Citadel to a 8-4 victory over North Florida in the series opener Friday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 8, North Florida 4
Records: North Florida (1-5), The Citadel (2-2)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: North Florida leads 6-3
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board first after Cam Jensen started the second inning with a base hit through the left side. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Tilo Skole delivered a RBI single through the right side.
- The bats really came alive in the third inning as the Bulldogs pushed across a season-best six runs in the frame.
- The Citadel started the inning with runners on second and third after a double from Ryan McCarthy.
- The next two hitters were retired before Tyler Corbitt was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
- On the next pitch, Travis Lott unloaded on a fastball for a grand slam to right field. The homer was the first of his career.
- Jeffery Brown followed with a base hit and scored on Noah Mitchell’s double to the base of the wall in left center.
- On the next pitch, Crosby Jones singled to right field to plate Mitchell with the sixth run of the inning.
- The Ospreys got on the board in the seventh inning as they pushed across four unearned runs without the benefit of a hit. An error, walk, fielder’s choice and hit by pitch all with the bases loaded pushed across the runs.
- The Citadel got a run back in the eighth as McCarthy walked and stole second. Skole followed with his second RBI single of the game, this time through the left side.
- Jake Pilarski (1-1) was impressive on the mound as he tossed six shutout innings, allowing seven singles and striking out five.
- Gant Starling (1) earned his first save of the season after pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel collected a season-high 14 hits. It is the third time in four games the Bulldogs have recorded double figures in hits.
- Noah Mitchell led the way by going 4-for-4 with three doubles and a RBI.
- Jeffery Brown, Crosby Jones and Tilo Skole each added two hits.
- Jones drove in a run and has now collected a hit and driven in a run in all four games this season.
- Travis Lott’s grand slam was the first for a Bulldog since Ben Peden hit one against ETSU on May 4, 2018.
- The Bulldogs also drew six walks and stole four bases.
- The Citadel pitching staff did not allow an earned run in the victory. They were able to work their way out of trouble on the way to stranding 18 Osprey base runners.
Up Next
The two teams close out the three-game series with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.