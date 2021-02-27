Lowcountry Harley-Davidson hosting Blessing of the Bikes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 250 motorcycle riders are expected to come together for the Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday.
Organizers say the event unites riders of all faiths and brands of motorcycles at the Lowcountry Harley-Davidson in North Charleston.
They say the biker community has an opportunity to meet other riders, share stories and improve outreach and community relations across the Lowcountry.
Blessing of the Bikes organizers provided the following schedule:
- 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Coffee, Music, Raffle Entry and Individual Blessings
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Group Blessing
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Music, Raffle Entry, and Individual Blessings
- 12:00 p.m.– 12:30 p.m. Lunch and Music
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Music, Raffle Drawing and Closing
The Lowcountry Harley-Davidson dealership on Dorchester Road is the largest Harley Davidson motorcycle and sales service center in the state.
