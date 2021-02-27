Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/26)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 5A Lower State - Quarterfinal
Dutch Fork 57, Goose Creek 51
SCISA Class 3A - State Semifinal
Porter-Gaud 57, Northwood Academy 40 - Denahm Wojcik had 25 points while Mason Grant had 18 to lead the Cyclones. They’ll face Trinity Collegiate for the state title on Saturday
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Lower State - Quarterfinal
Military Magnet Academy 63, Lake View 55 - The Eagles advance to the Lower State Finals with the win and will face Estill on Tuesday
SCISA Class 3A - State Semifinal
Northwood Academy 58, Trinity Byrnes School 31 - The Chargers advance to the state championship game with the victory and will play Cardinal Newman on Saturday afternoon
