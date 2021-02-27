Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/26)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 26, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:57 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A Lower State - Quarterfinal

Dutch Fork 57, Goose Creek 51

SCISA Class 3A - State Semifinal

Porter-Gaud 57, Northwood Academy 40 - Denahm Wojcik had 25 points while Mason Grant had 18 to lead the Cyclones. They’ll face Trinity Collegiate for the state title on Saturday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Lower State - Quarterfinal

Military Magnet Academy 63, Lake View 55 - The Eagles advance to the Lower State Finals with the win and will face Estill on Tuesday

SCISA Class 3A - State Semifinal

Northwood Academy 58, Trinity Byrnes School 31 - The Chargers advance to the state championship game with the victory and will play Cardinal Newman on Saturday afternoon

