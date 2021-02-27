Police: Shots fired at N. Charleston outlet mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have responded to a shooting at Tanger Outlet Mall in North Charleston.
Officers say they responded to the mall at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision with a building.
Upon arrival, officers say they located the vehicle, but the occupants had fled.
At this point in the investigation, police say it is believed the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants of the other.
NCPD says their officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for those involved in the incident.
