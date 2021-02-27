Record heat possible this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warming up this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures each day will be in the 50s and 60s, afternoon highs in the low 80s. Beaches will remain considerably cooler due to the chilly water temperatures in the 50s. There’s the potential for sea fog to develop Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Should it develop, visibility would quickly drop along the coast. The record high for Charleston International Airport on Saturday is 84 degrees set in 1962, on Sunday 86 degrees set in 1962. Staying warm on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, rain chances go up on Monday as a front approaches the area later in the day. Cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, a few spotty showers likely. The front may stall just south of the Lowcountry for the rest of next week which could keep rain chances elevated.