SC reports more than 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday’s test results show more than 1,000 new COVID-19 in the Palmetto State.
DHEC reported 1,112 new confirmed and 335 new probable cases; and 18 confirmed and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 442,957 confirmed cases, 72,115 probable cases, 7,546 confirmed deaths and 952 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 33,499 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.0%.
