Spartans Hold Off Cougars to Take Series Opener

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a two-run first and added two in the fourth to open a 4-0 lead after four. Charleston would answer with one in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the deficit to one. USC Upstate countered with six in the ninth to hold off the Cougars and claim the series opener. Upstate starter Jordan Marks fanned eight and allowed one run on four hits in six and two-thirds innings to earn the win.