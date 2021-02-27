Spartans Hold Off Cougars to Take Series Opener

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- USC Upstate struck for two runs in the first inning and answered a College of Charleston rally with a six-run ninth to take the series opener from the Cougars, 10-3, on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: USC Upstate 10, College of Charleston 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-3), USC Upstate (4-0)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a two-run first and added two in the fourth to open a 4-0 lead after four. Charleston would answer with one in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the deficit to one. USC Upstate countered with six in the ninth to hold off the Cougars and claim the series opener. Upstate starter Jordan Marks fanned eight and allowed one run on four hits in six and two-thirds innings to earn the win.
NOTABLES
Luke Stageberg and Ari Sechopoulos each turned in a multi-hit game for the Cougars.
Freshman Brody Hopkins collected a hit in his third straight game to begin his collegiate career.
Guillermo Grainer surrendered one hit and struck out over four scoreless innings out of the ‘pen.
NEXT UP
The Cougars are back on the diamond tomorrow afternoon for game two of the weekend series with the Spartans. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.