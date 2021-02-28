The Citadel drops doubleheader to North Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader to North Florida Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs dropped the first game, 3-2, before falling, 13-6, in the nightcap.
Game Information
Score: North Florida 3-13, The Citadel 2-6
Records: North Florida (3-5), The Citadel (2-4)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: North Florida leads 8-3
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Ospreys got on the board in the third inning after a leadoff double came around to score on a two-out single from Blake Marabell.
- The Bulldogs looked to have a big inning in the fifth, but had to settle for just one run to tie the game. Singles from Tyler Corbitt and Travis Lott, and a walk to Jeffery Brown loaded the bases with one out. The lone came into score on a double play.
- UNF regained the lead in the sixth on a leadoff homer from Ricky Presno.
- The ‘Dogs answered back in the home-half of the inning after Logan Taplett beat out an infield single and took second on the throwing error. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Taplett scored on a groundout off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
- The Ospreys scored what turned out to be the winning run in the eighth as a one-out walk came around to score on an infield single.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves received his second-straight no decision after allowing two runs on six hits and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Caleb Speedy pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two of the three hitters he faced.
- Zack Jones (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up one run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
- Dominick Madonna (1-1) picked up the victory in relief, surrendering a run on three hits over 3.0 innings.
- Eddie Miller (1) pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.
- Travis Lott was the only Bulldog to have a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
- Eight of the nine Bulldogs in the starting lineup collected a base hit.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first as Logan Taplett drew a one-out walk in the second and went to third on a Cole Simpson single.
- Ben Hutchins drove in Taplett with a base hit to right center in his first career at-bat.
- Tilo Skole followed with a sacrifice fly to center field.
- UNF answered back with five runs in the third inning, with four of those runs coming on a grand slam from Ricky Presno.
- The Bulldogs got one run back in the home-half of the inning after Tyler Corbitt tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Noah Mitchell.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in fourth inning as they pushed across two more runs. Taplett, Simpson and Hutchins each singled to load the bases. Skole drove in one run with a fielder’s choice and Jeffery Brown drove in the second run with a base hit.
- The Osprey took a three-run lead in the sixth inning on RBI base hits from Aidan Swett, Robbie Scott and Blake Marabell.
- Mitchell got a run back for the ‘Dogs in the bottom of the inning with a RBI single to center to score Corbitt.
- UNF would put the game away late with two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
Inside the Box Score
- All nine Bulldogs in the lineup collected at least one base hit as the team finished with 15 hits.
- Cole Simpson went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Jeffery Brown collected three hits and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot.
- Crosby Jones and Ben Hutchins each had two hits.
- Lathan Todd (0-1) took the loss after giving up eight runs on 11 hits over 5.1 innings.
- Ryan Jean (1-0) picked up the victory in relief after allowing one run on two hits over 2.1 innings.
Up NextThe Bulldogs play their first midweek game of the season as they travel to Jacksonville on March 3. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.