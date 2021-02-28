Crews respond to North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says that a fire at a multi-family residence is under control.
Firefighters ask that people avoid the area of Midland Park Road and South Kenwood Road, while first responders manage the scene.
NCFD says the St. Andrews Fire District and Charleston County EMS are also responding to the structure fire.
Units on-scene said they could see smoke coming from the roof line.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.