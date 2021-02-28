FIRST ALERT: Highway 521 closed after two-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say Highway 521 near Andrews is closed because of a serious crash.
Williamsburg County Fire Department Capt. B. Horton said the vehicles overturned and for a time occupants were trapped inside.
Everyone in the vehicles has since been removed and firefighters requested additional ambulances. It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash.
Authorities have not yet said how long they expect the highway to be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
