Man arrested for murder of taxi driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to the suspicious death of a cab driver in early February.
Charleston County jail records say Joshua Vincent Smalls, 23, has been charged with murder.
Deputies say they responded to a report of a man found dead in a parked car on Jackwood Court in West Ashley at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
When the CCSO filed their initial report they said they suspected foul play and they were investigating the death as a homicide.
CCSO Captain Roger Antonio says Smalls was arrested late Saturday evening.
