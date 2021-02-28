Man arrested for murder of taxi driver

Joshua Vincent Smalls (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean | February 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 12:06 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to the suspicious death of a cab driver in early February.

Charleston County jail records say Joshua Vincent Smalls, 23, has been charged with murder.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a man found dead in a parked car on Jackwood Court in West Ashley at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

When the CCSO filed their initial report they said they suspected foul play and they were investigating the death as a homicide.

CCSO Captain Roger Antonio says Smalls was arrested late Saturday evening.

