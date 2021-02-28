Man arrested in 2019 sexual battery case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested in connection with an alleged 2019 sexual battery.
Aaron David Ganaway, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct according to jail records.
An affidavit states the incident occurred at Ganaway’s North Charleston home.
According to court documents, detectives with the North Charleston Police Department were told on Friday that DNA evidence pointed to Ganaway as the suspect.
Ganaway was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.