Mount Pleasant opens Spring and Summer camp registration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says they will begin registering kids for their Spring Break and Summer camps.
The town says that registration for Mount Pleasant residents will begin Monday at 8 a.m., while registration for non-residents will begin March 8 at 8 a.m.
Mount Pleasant officials say the Spring Break camp will run from April 5 to April 9 and the summer camp will run on a weekly schedule beginning June 7.
Parents interested in the camps can register their children at the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department webpage, and clicking “Register online now!”
In order to insure everyone stays safe, the town has implemented a number of COVID-19 precautions regarding the camps. They say not only will campers will be sanitizing their hands before camp and frequently through the day, but all “high touch” surfaces will be wiped down frequently by MPRD staff.
Food and beverages will also not be provided in an effort to decrease the transmission of the coronavirus.
Every participant is strongly encouraged by the town to wear a mask, but officials say masks are only required to be worn by campers who are 13 and older.
Masks are not required to be worn by campers, instructors or counselors when socially distanced outdoors or during physical activity.
