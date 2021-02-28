New cranes delivered to Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two new ship-to-shore cranes arrived in Charleston on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Ports Authority says the new cranes are part of the plan to modernize operations and upgrade infrastructure in order to handle more cargo in the Port of Charleston.
SC Ports said the new cranes have a lift height of 155 feet and can be used on ships up to 24 containers wide. They say as vessel sizes increase, the investment in larger cranes allows them to efficiently handle taller and wider stacks of cargo.
“As a result of our significant investments in terminal infrastructure, we offer unmatched vessel and cargo fluidity at a time that it is sorely needed in major U.S. ports,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said.
SC Ports said the new cranes are expected to begin working this summer. The new cranes will increase the number of taller, wider reach cranes to 13 at the Wando Welch Terminal.
“Taller cranes with wider reach greatly increase our big-ship capabilities,” Newsome said. “These impressive cranes from ZPMC ensure SC Ports will remain globally competitive as we work the largest, cargo-laden ships already calling the Port of Charleston and U.S. East Coast.”
Newsome says the infrastructure investments and the harbor deepening project will increase the port’s ability to handle large ships efficiently.
“Our infrastructure investments enable SC Ports to efficiently work mega container ships, ensuring the swift movement of goods to market,” Newsome said. “We remain on track to achieve 52 feet of depth in Charleston Harbor and continually invest in our infrastructure, which will give SC Ports the ability to work 19,000-TEU vessels — a capability few U.S. ports have today.”
