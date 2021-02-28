Officer who saved lives on Mount Pleasant bridges is retiring

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A police officer whose crisis negotiation skills are credited with saving lives of people considering jumping off bridges in South Carolina is retiring.
Mount Pleasant Sgt. Kimberly Herring-Thomas’ last day on the job was Friday after 28 years with the force.
Mount Pleasant Police says Herring-Thomas was one of their first crisis negotiators.
She says she is proudest of the time she was called to the Cooper River Bridge and spoke for a long time with a pregnant teenager.
The woman came down, and Herring-Thomas says she got a note from her telling the officer she named her baby Kimberly in honor of the woman who saved her life.
Herring-Thomas says she recalled another time when she physically intervened to stop a man from jumping from the Cooper River Bridge and was recognized as officer of the year for her actions.
