Police investigating after woman killed in N. Charleston

By Riley Bean | February 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 11:04 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating the murder of a woman shot and killed in the Charleston Heights neighborhood of North Charleston.

Police say they first responded to the 2000 block of Pine Field Ct. in reference to reports of a shooting at around 1:42 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who had been shot, but she later died from her wounds.

NCPD says their detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

