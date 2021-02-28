Police investigating after woman killed in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating the murder of a woman shot and killed in the Charleston Heights neighborhood of North Charleston.
Police say they first responded to the 2000 block of Pine Field Ct. in reference to reports of a shooting at around 1:42 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who had been shot, but she later died from her wounds.
NCPD says their detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
