Man wounded while riding bike in West Ashley area, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for clues in a Sunday afternoon shooting in West Ashley.
Dispatchers received a call at 12:07 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Stinson Drive about gunshots heard in the area.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the victim was on a bicycle when he was shot from a passing vehicle. EMS took the victim to MUSC.
Deputies say they do not yet have a description of the vehicle believed to be involved.
Antonio says the investigation remains active.
Charleston Police assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.
