SC reports more than 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday’s test results show more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State.
DHEC reported 1,197 new confirmed and 258 new probable cases; and 35 confirmed and 14 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 444,207 confirmed cases, 72,616 probable cases, 7,578 confirmed deaths and 968 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 26,779 individual test results with a positive rate of 7.0%.
