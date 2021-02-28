Troopers: 1 dead after motorcycle hits truck from behind

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after crashing into a truck in Dorchester County.
Troopers say the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday when a Ford F-150 truck collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle.
Reports say both the truck and motorcycle were heading south on Old Beach Hill Road, when the motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.
Troopers say the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and is unharmed, but the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where they later died.
Incident reports say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
For more information on the deceased, please contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.
