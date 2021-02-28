Trump to target Biden and assert leadership over GOP in CPAC speech

The senior adviser strongly disputed a Politico report on Saturday that McCarthy, the House minority leader, is once again in the former president’s crosshairs because he continues to stand by Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman and third-ranking House Republican. Cheney is among just a handful of national GOP leaders who strongly denounced the former president’s words and actions on and before the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In the weeks since, she has continued to express her hope that the party moves on from Mr. Trump.