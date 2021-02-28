USC Upstate Edges Cougars, 1-0, in Pitcher’s Duel

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The USC Upstate Spartans pushed across one run in the second inning for what proved to be the only run of the game, as both pitching staffs combined for 25 strikeouts in a classic pitcher’s duel on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: USC Upstate 1, College of Charleston 0
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-4), USC Upstate (5-0)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Spartans scored the only run of the game in the top of the second on a bloop single to right by Damon Maynard. USC Upstate starter Alex Garbrick, who was on a pre-determined pitch count, fanned six and scattered four hits across four and two-thirds innings to earn the win. Sawyer Worrell struck out eight over four and one-third hitless innings to pick up the save. Charleston starter Ty Good struck out a career-high eight batters and surrendered only one run on four hits in five frames to take the loss.
NOTABLES
- Joseph Mershon continued his strong start to the season with his third multi-hit game in a 2-for-3 effort.
- Good has now struck out 15 batters over 10 and two-thirds innings to start the season.
- Trey Pooser tossed four shutout innings in relief of Good, striking out three and surrendering four hits.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will look to avoid the sweep against USC Upstate in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.