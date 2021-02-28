USC Upstate Edges Cougars, 1-0, in Pitcher’s Duel

The Spartans scored the only run of the game in the top of the second on a bloop single to right by Damon Maynard. USC Upstate starter Alex Garbrick, who was on a pre-determined pitch count, fanned six and scattered four hits across four and two-thirds innings to earn the win. Sawyer Worrell struck out eight over four and one-third hitless innings to pick up the save. Charleston starter Ty Good struck out a career-high eight batters and surrendered only one run on four hits in five frames to take the loss.