Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday will start off with patchy dense fog, use caution if you have to head out in the morning as visibility will be reduced. Temperatures were in the 60s before sunrise. In fact, the record warmest low temperature for Charleston International Airport is 62 degrees set in 1997. Fog will give way to some sunshine today, which will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. As was the case yesterday, inland spots have the best shot of reaching the low 80s. Beaches will remain considerably cooler due to the chilly water temperatures in the 50s. Fog will also linger longer today along the coast. Highs along the immediate coast will be in the low to mid 70s due to the fog and onshore flow. A cold front will sink south later in the day on Monday, which is our next chance of measurable rain. However due to the later arrival of the front, temperatures should have a good shot of reaching 80 degrees once again. The front will be close to the area on Tuesday, a few spotty showers likely with temperatures much cooler in the 50s. Rain chances go up on Wednesday as an area of low pressure tracks close to the Lowcountry.