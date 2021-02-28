11-year-old reported missing after leaving Charlotte home early Saturday

11-year-old reported missing after leaving Charlotte home early Saturday (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 9:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an 11-year-old was reported missing after leaving her home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers are asking the public for help in finding 11-year-old Zionanna Harrison.

Police Zionanna voluntarily left her home in the area of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive.

Zionanna is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Her hair is braided in the front and she is believed to be carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on Zionanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

