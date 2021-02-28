11-year-old reported missing after leaving Charlotte home early Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an 11-year-old was reported missing after leaving her home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Officers are asking the public for help in finding 11-year-old Zionanna Harrison.
Police Zionanna voluntarily left her home in the area of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive.
Zionanna is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Her hair is braided in the front and she is believed to be carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with information on Zionanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
