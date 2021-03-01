Authorities arrest Summerville man on child sexual abuse material charge

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Summerville man who is accused of having child sexual abuse material.
Chase Alexander Kelling was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with investigators with the Summerville Police Department.
Kelling was arrested on Feb. 26 after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Kelling.
“Investigators state Kelling possessed child sexual abuse material,” states a press release by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Kelling is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
