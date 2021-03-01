Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating Lady’s Island shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one man is dead and two people are wounded after a shooting in Lady’s Island on Sunday.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at a Stevic Court home in Lady’s Island
Deputies say the two wounded adults were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County Emergency Services for treatment.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on the scene. Investigators say the crime scene unit is processing the scene for forensic evidence.
Deputies say the suspect(s) fled the scene before they arrived, but they believe there is no threat to the general public.
The condition of the two people transported to the hospital is unknown at this time, according to deputies.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.