Coastal Storms Back in 13-11 Win Over Kennesaw State

The Chants refused to quit and began chipping away at the deficit in the bottom of the third, as Chavers hit a one-out double down the left-field line. Clean-up hitter Alex Gattinelli followed with an RBI single to left field to plate Chavers before BT Riopelle doubled to the gap in left-center field to score Gattinelli and put the Chants down six at 9-3 heading into the fourth inning of play.