Coastal Storms Back in 13-11 Win Over Kennesaw State

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina erased a 9-1 deficit by scoring a combined 12 runs over the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to record a 13-11 come-from-behind win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Sunday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The win pushes the Chanticleers’ winning streak to four-straight games and puts the Chants at 5-2 on the season. The loss drops the Owls to 4-3 on the year.
The two teams combined for 24 runs on 27 hits and left a combined 24 runners on base over the nine-inning contest.
Uncharacteristic for the Coastal pitching staff this season, the Chants walked six batters, all in the first three innings of the contest, and hit two other batters on the day.
Over the three-game winning streak entering Sunday’s contest, the Chanticleers’ pitching staff had recorded 31 strikeouts and walked just six batters combined, not counting an intentional walk in the win at Wake Forest last Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Chants used eight pitchers on the day with freshman Keaton Hopwood (2-0) picking up the win in relief and junior Alaska Abney (1) earning his first save of the season with three strikeouts in the ninth.
Nine of the 10 Chants that recorded an at-bat for the game registered a base hit led by redshirt junior outfielder Parker Chavers (3-for-5, 3B, 2B, BB, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, SB) who was just a home run shy of the cycle. Lead-off hitter Nick Lucky (2-for-6, HR, 2 runs), shortstop Eric Brown (2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 runs), and second baseman Dale Thomas (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) each had two hits apiece while third baseman Cooper Weiss (1-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 1 run) joined Thomas with two runs batted in.
For the Owls, the loss goes to Makenzie Stills (1-1), as he was charged for four runs on three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts over 1.1 innings of work out of the bullpen.
The Owls’ pitching staff walked eight batters and hit three other CCU hitters while striking out eight on the day.
Tyler Tolve (4-for-6, 2B, 3 RBIs, run) led the Owls at the plate with a game-high four base hits and a team-high three RBIs, while the bottom four hitters in the lineup went a combined 6-for-16 with two home runs, four walks, four RBIs, and scored eight runs in the loss.
Lucky opened the bottom of the first inning with a first-pitch, opposite-field home run to put the Chants on top 1-0 just one pitch into the game. The lead-off home run in the Chants’ first at-bat of the game is the first since Scott McKeon’s home run in the first inning versus Charlotte on March 3 of last season.
After pitching around a lead-off single and a throwing error in the top of the first inning, Coastal starting pitcher Casey Green was unable to get out of the top of the second unharmed as the Owls got a lead-off single, a walk, and a balk to put runners on second and third with no outs.
A fielder’s choice on a ground ball to third got the lead runner out at home on the play to put runners on first and second with one out. However, an RBI single to right field on a 3-0 pitch by Jake Coro scored one run to tie the game up at 1-1.
The inning continued with a throwing error on the CCU catcher trying to get a runner out at third on a bunt as the throw went into left field to allow two Owls’ to score on the play.
KSU followed with a double down the right-field line to plate one more run and take a 4-1 lead before freshman right-handed pitcher Luke Barrow got the Chants out of the jam with a strikeout and a pop-up to short.
The struggles continued for the Chants in the top of the third, as the Owls tacked on five more runs on two hits, five walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 9-1 midway through the third inning.
The Chants refused to quit and began chipping away at the deficit in the bottom of the third, as Chavers hit a one-out double down the left-field line. Clean-up hitter Alex Gattinelli followed with an RBI single to left field to plate Chavers before BT Riopelle doubled to the gap in left-center field to score Gattinelli and put the Chants down six at 9-3 heading into the fourth inning of play.
The Owls added a solo home run from Tyler Simon in the top of the fourth inning before Chavers ripped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield to score two Chants to cut the KSU lead in half at 10-5 in the bottom half of the inning.
Three batters later, following a walk and a strikeout, Weiss lined a double into left field to drive in two more runs and close the gap to 10-7 midway through the contest.
CCU was not done there, as after another strikeout, Thomas hit a two-out single up the middle to plate two more runs to cap the six-run fourth inning and get to within one of the Owls at 10-9.
Following a 1-2-3 inning by Hopwood for the Chants in the top of the fifth, Coastal continued its comeback effort with a one-out RBI triple down the right-field line off the bat of Chavers to tie the game at 10-10. Chavers then scored from 90-feet away on a wild pitch to give the home team its first lead since the first inning at 11-10.
Coastal added to its lead four batters later, as Tyler Johnson doubled down the right-field line to drive in his first RBI as a Chanticleer and put the men in Black and Teal in front by two at 12-10.
The two teams traded lead-off home runs in the sixth inning with Coastal’s coming off the bat of pinch hitter Makenzie Pate to put the score at 13-11 heading into the seventh inning.
The two bullpens settled down and halted the scoring over the final three innings as the Chanticleers completed the 13-11 comeback win for their fourth-straight victory.
Coastal (5-2) will have the week off from games before returning to the field for the Baseball at the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium next weekend. The Chants will host Davidson (4-2) on Friday, March 5, at 4 p.m. ET.