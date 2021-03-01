Community Resource Center hosting food distribution in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will be hosting a food give-away in Summerville.
Organizers say they will have their grocery distribution at the Summerville YMCA located at 208 W. Doty Avenue.
The distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out CRC leaders say.
This event will be hosted in collaboration with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, The Charleston Hispanic Association, First Missionary Baptist Church, Baum Temple Zion AME Church and Bethel AME Church.
