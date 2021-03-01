Cooling down ahead of heavy rain on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drying out by this evening as temperatures cool down into the 60s. A bigger cool down will arrive overnight with temperatures in the 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly with a small chance of rain. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will increase once again Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The rain will be heavy at times Wednesday morning, tapering off in the afternoon. One to three inches of rain is possible by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine will return for the end of the week with high pressure in control. Highs in the upper 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday.