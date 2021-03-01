Cooling down ahead of heavy rain on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drying out by this evening as temperatures cool down into the 60s. A bigger cool down will arrive overnight with temperatures in the 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly with a small chance of rain. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will increase once again Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The rain will be heavy at times Wednesday morning, tapering off in the afternoon. One to three inches of rain is possible by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine will return for the end of the week with high pressure in control. Highs in the upper 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers likely. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, scattered showers likely. Heavy rain overnight. High 54, Low 48.
WEDNESDAY: Rain in the morning, heavy at times. Some afternoon clearing. High 63, Low 45.
THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 68, Low 43.
FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High 59, Low 44.
