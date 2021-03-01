Cougars’ Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale With USC Upstate

After the Spartans struck first with one in the top of the third, Brody Hopkins answered for the Cougars with a three-run shot to left center for his first collegiate homer to give Charleston a 3-1 lead. The Cougars would hold the advantage until the top of the fifth when Upstate pushed across four runs to go ahead, 5-3. Eight men then crossed the plate in the sixth inning for the Spartans to push the margin to 13-3. The Cougars made a late charge with seven runs over the final four frames to pull within three and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded.