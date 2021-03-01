Cougars’ Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale With USC Upstate

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- USC Upstate scored 12 runs between the fifth and sixth innings, and held off a late charge by the College of Charleston to edge the Cougars in Sunday’s series finale, 13-10, at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: USC Upstate 13, College of Charleston 10
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-5), USC Upstate (6-0)
HOW IT HAPPENED
After the Spartans struck first with one in the top of the third, Brody Hopkins answered for the Cougars with a three-run shot to left center for his first collegiate homer to give Charleston a 3-1 lead. The Cougars would hold the advantage until the top of the fifth when Upstate pushed across four runs to go ahead, 5-3. Eight men then crossed the plate in the sixth inning for the Spartans to push the margin to 13-3. The Cougars made a late charge with seven runs over the final four frames to pull within three and had the tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded.
NOTABLES
· Harrison Hawkins led the way for the offense with a 3-for-5 day that included a bases-clearing double in the seventh.
· Joseph Mershon and Donald Hansis each added multi-hit games as Hansis launched his first homer of the season.
· Caswell Smith battled his way through four innings allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out four.
· Steven Cook and Ryan Smith combined for four scoreless frames at the back end of the bullpen.
COUGAR OF THE GAME
Hopkins recorded the second multi-hit game of his young career with a 2-for-5 effort, highlighted by a go-ahead three-run homer in the third. The long ball was the first of his collegiate career and pushed his season RBI total to five.
NEXT UP
The Cougars embark on their first road trip of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on Jacksonville in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.