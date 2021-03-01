COVID-19 ‘Last call’ restrictions come to an end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly seven months, the restrictions put in place to limit late-night bar sales and large social gatherings have come to an end.
Starting Monday, Governor Henry McMaster said safety measures related to the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings will be terminated.
McMaster imposed the 11 p.m. cutoff in his Executive Order 2020-45 on July 11. When it took effect, it prevented those businesses from selling alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Additionally, it required South Carolina Department of Commerce approval for events involving more than 250 people; thereby limiting concerts and other large social gatherings.
“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.