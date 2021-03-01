Defending Champion Webb Simpson enters 2021 RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (Monday, March 1, 2021) The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce the first commitments to the 53rd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Defending Champion Webb Simpson heads up a list of Team RBC ambassadors that will compete in South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. This year’s tournament is being held April 12-18, 2021 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Webb Simpson, along with previous RBC Heritage champions and members of Team RBC, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker will all be competing for a chance to take home another champion’s plaid jacket.
Simpson earned his seventh PGA TOUR victory at the 2020 RBC Heritage held last June. His other PGA TOUR victories include the 2020 Waste Management Open, 2018 Players Championship and the 2012 U.S. Open. The Charlotte, North Carolina resident is currently ranked #9 on the World Golf Rankings. Simpson joined Team RBC in 2019 and has a great history at the RBC Heritage. In his previous ten starts at Harbour Town, he carded six top-20 finishes, including a second place finish in 2013 after a losing a sudden-death playoff to fellow Team RBC ambassador Graeme McDowell.
Two-time champion and Team RBC ambassador Jim Furyk served as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in 2018. He was also an Assistant Captain on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. The University of Arizona graduate has won 17 PGA TOUR titles and was the 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup Champion. He earned two victories on the Champions TOUR in 2020 and will be making his 21st start at Harbour Town this April.
Matt Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. Kuchar, who has been part of Team RBC since 2011, earned a runner-up finish at the 2019 RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. His final round 4-under 67 was capped off by an 8 foot birdie putt on #18. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 17 times since turning pro in 2000. He carded his 8th and 9th PGA TOUR victories during the 2019 season.
Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell earned his second PGA TOUR win at the 2013 RBC Heritage, where he defeated Webb Simpson in a sudden-death playoff. In 2019 he carded his fourth win at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. McDowell has 10 victories on the European TOUR and will be making his 11th start at Harbour Town this year.
Snedeker earned his 9th win on the PGA TOUR at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. After winning the 2011 Heritage, Snedeker secured two PGA TOUR victories in 2012, first at the Farmers Insurance Open and then at THE TOUR Championship. Those wins helped him earn the 2012 FedExCup title. He will be making his 15th start at Harbour Town Golf Links this April.
The 53rd annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will take place April 12-18, 2021. When you purchase a ticket to South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event, you help the Heritage Classic Foundation support its educational and charitable initiatives. Visit www.rbcheritage.com to purchase tickets.