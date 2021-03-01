Deputies charge man with murder in Orangeburg Co. shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a 31-year-old man with murder for a shooting in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Demetrius Grays in connection to Friday’s shooting.
Deputies responded just before 6 p.m. to a Jennifer Street home for someone who was shot. Investigators then found an unconscious and unidentified man on the scene.
Grays was formally charged and presented his rights during a hearing on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.