Fetter Health to host Wadmalaw Island vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday in Wadmalaw Island.
The clinic is taking place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at New Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 1945 Liberia Road in Wadmalaw Island.
Fetter says the vaccine will be given based on the state health department’s guidelines for phase 1a distribution on a first-come, first served basis.
Phase 1a includes healthcare workers, persons age 65 or older, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents of medically fragile or complex or severely disabled.
The clinic is for first doses of the vaccine and recipients will receive a confirmation for a date and time to receive the second dose, Fetter says.
“As we approach the anniversary of our initial COVID-19 testing sites, we are honored to continue serving our community by distributing COVID-19 vaccines to our neighbors in need,” Fetter CEO Aretha R. Powers (Jones) said. “Our hope is that Lowcountry residents who are eligible for the vaccine but may not be able to secure an appointment with other healthcare systems, can rest assured that they will be served at one of our clinics.”
People who qualify for the vaccine are asked to complete the on-site registration when they arrive. Fetter officials say eligible recipients will need to present photo identification to verify they are 65 years of age or older, as well as display proof of employment, if applicable.
