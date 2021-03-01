Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte show rescheduled for fourth time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is postponing his Charlotte concert for a fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank of America Stadium stop was initially postponed to June 13, 2020 before being scheduled for October 10, 2020 and then rescheduled for April 10, 2021. The concert was first scheduled to happen on May 2.
The concert is now being rescheduled for September 25, 2021.
Event coordinators say all tickets will be honored.
“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” said Garth Brooks after the second postponing.
When tickets first went on sale, fans in the Queen City wasted no time buying them up - quickly making the concert the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.
All 74,000 were sold out within 90 minutes (although they were quickly being offered on the secondary market).
“Tepper Sports & Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority,” a spokesperson for Tepper Sports & Entertainment said. “The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials.”
Brooks tweeted about the concert selling out moments after the last ticket was sold, thanking fans and saying the quick sales get him even more excited for the show.
The concert stop marks Brooks’ first time in Charlotte in 22 years. This will be the only stop in the Carolinas on The Stadium Tour.
