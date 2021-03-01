Investigators arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in North Charleston that took the life of a 74-year-old woman.
North Charleston police officers arrested 41-year-old Zaswan E. Rosendary who has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting happened at the Pine Crest Apartments on Pine Field Court on Saturday. Authorities said Mary Hayre was found dead in a car at the apartment complex.
Rosendary is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Pamela Geridore says her mother, Mary Hayre, was at the apartment complex to pick-up her great-grandson’s phone he left at a friend’s house. Hayre did not live at the complex.
Authorities say when they arrived at the complex they found Hayre slumped over inside a car in the parking lot. EMS says she died at the scene.
Geridore said she was on the phone with her mother when it happened. She thought it was a car crash.
The family is planning to hold a vigil Tuesday in honor of Hayre.
