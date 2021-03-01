Lowline affordable housing project in the works

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An affordable housing complex is in the works for downtown Charleston.
The City of Charleston says they are partnering with developers to bring 55 affordable housing units to the peninsula.
The city says they own the land and plan to lease it to the Greenville Company.
The proposed project is at the south end of F street and will all be part of the Lowcountry Lowline. This part of F Street is just off King Street and under the Highway 17 off-ramp.
Charleston Director of Housing & Community Development Geona Shaw Johnson says NHE Inc. is the organization the city selected to bring their vision to fruition. She says they have designed units for people with both low and moderate incomes.
Johnson says the city plans to contribute $925,000 with an additional $1.5 million to go towards infrastructure improvements near the site. She says they have also submitted an application for funding to the state’s housing department, and are waiting to hear back.
The exact cost of rent has not yet been decided.
Johnson says they hope to start construction in the next 8 to 12 months, but the project will take at least a year to complete.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.