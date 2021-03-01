Mother of 16-year-old shooting victim asking anyone with information to come forward

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Kim Marion was still recovering from a medical procedure at home Sunday afternoon when her 16-year-old son Matthew came in to check on her and ask permission to ride his bike in the neighborhood.
“Not a good five minutes later, he called me on the phone and told me he was shot,” Marion said. “I got out of my bed and into my car only to see my child lying on the ground with a bullet wound in his side.”
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call in reference to gunshots along Stinson Drive in West Ashley around noon on Sunday. They say the victim was riding his bike when he was shot from a passing vehicle.
Marion says it was her son who was surrounded by first responders.
“To see people standing around him is a mother’s worst nightmare, because the only thing I could think of at that time was the worst,” Marion said. “To be able to hear him say he was okay. . . was somewhat comforting, but also scary.”
Matthew suffered a gunshot wound to the low right side of his back. Marion says he is responsive, and they are waiting to hear back from a neurologist to determine if there is going to be any paralysis. She says he has a small fracture by his spine.
“Never in a million years would I have thought this would have happened,” Marion said. “This is my neighborhood and it is very peaceful and very quiet.”
Authorities do not have any suspects at this time and are still looking for details about the car and driver behind the shooting.
Marion says her son is a good kid who mostly stays in the house and would not put himself in a situation to get shot. She says when she got that phone call, she thought he was going to be just another statistic.
“Matthew is my youngest son. I did think about that. He is another black, young man being shot – for what reason,” Marion said. “Crime, black on black crime, any kind of crime has got to stop, especially when it involves a gun.”
Marion is asking anyone with information to contact police. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (843) 743-7200.
