New acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina named

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the resignation of U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, acting First Assistant to the U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart has been named to office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this is the proper order of succession by virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act.
In his roll as First Assistant, the U.S. Attorney’s office says DeHeart supervised the Criminal, Civil, Appellate and Administrative Divisions in the District’s Charleston office. They also say he served as the primary liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Chief U.S. District Judge.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says DeHeart has worked in their Charleston office since 2001. They say he has prosecuted a variety of crimes, but focused on white-collar fraud and child exploitation.
DeHeart is from North Augusta and lives in Mount Pleasant. A graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, DeHart graduated Order of the Coif from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says DeHart supervised the criminal legislation section as a Counsel on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee.
DeHeart was the recipient of the United States Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009, and 2014.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says DeHart has prosecuted hundreds of felonies, authored thirty appellate briefs, tried approximately twenty jury and non-jury trials, and argued seven cases before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
DeHart will serve in the position until a successor is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate,the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
