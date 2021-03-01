No. 3 A&M beats No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 for SEC title

GAMECHANGERTrailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter, the Gamecock defense turned the game around with a 12-2 run that cut the Aggies’ lead to three and left the SEC Championship in the balance until the final minute. KEY STAT In an evenly matched game, neither team went to the free throw line as much as they are accustomed to, combining for just 26 free throw attempts for the game.NOTABLES