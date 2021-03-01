Residents along Charleston, Dorchester county line concerned over road conditions

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners along the Charleston and Dorchester County line say that one of the only roads that lead to home is also being misused and destroyed by others.
Adams Run and Ravenel residents say the unpaved portion of County Line Road near Parkers Ferry Road floods often and closes after heavy rainfall.
David Glover who drives the state road frequently said the issue came to a head last week when the Edisto River flooded the area.
“The river came up, crossed Parkers Ferry Road. When it did that the folks that live here had no way out,” Glover said.
Glover said the biggest issue he has brought up to the state department of transportation and local law enforcement is how the unpaved road gets disheveled in the first place.
“People are coming out to make big mud holes,” Glover said. “It’s impassable right now.”
He says he’s witnessed people coming out on dirt bikes and using the area to go off-roading. But when the road gets damaged, he says people in the area can’t get in or out of their homes if it floods.
“These four-wheel clubs, jeep clubs, they come down and they think this is a place to play,” Glover said. “It’s not a place to play because this is a state-maintained road. It’s tax dollars that’s being wasted.”
SCDOT directed a request for comment to local law enforcement.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of the concerns and are looking into the issue.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.
