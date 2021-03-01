Police release new photos from Valentine’s Day shooting at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief made an impassioned plea Monday for the community to help investigators track down three persons of interest in the Feb. 14 Northwoods Mall shooting.
Chief Reggie Burgess showed three photos of people who he said were present at the time of the shooting and may have information on the incident that left three people wounded, one of them seriously.
Burgess stressed the people are not considered suspects in the shooting.
But he also challenged people to stop making excuses and get involved.
“I grew up in a hard neighborhood. My mother raised three boys in North Shore, and never told us to make excuses for anything. She said, ‘Man up. Do the right thing,’” Burgess said.
He also told people to ignore the “no snitch” culture that warns people who may know something about a crime to keep silent or face retaliation.
“I’m asking your as your homeboy who was born and raised here with our police department who works for y’all to reach out and help us,” he said.
Burgess said people could remain anonymous by calling the North Charleston Police Tipline at 843-607-2076 or emailing tips to ncpdcrimetip@northcharleston.org.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in a common area of the mall shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The shooting left three people wounded, identified in an incident report as a 20-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a female juvenile.
Police released a surveillance image of someone they labeled a person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.
One of the victims was located outside of Belk suffering from a gun shot wound to the chest. The two other victims were located in a back closet at the H&M clothing store.
Investigators believe the gunman was shooting at another person who was not struck by the gunfire and that the victims were in the area of the intended target when they were shot.
Police increased patrols in the mall following the shooting. Burgess walked through the mall meeting with mall employees and store owners to reassure them that his agency will not allow “one uncivilized person” to stop families from shopping in the mall.
