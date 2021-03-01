Police search for leads in attempted weekend shooting outside near Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they spoke to the driver of a vehicle that crashed outside Tanger Outlet Saturday morning after an attempted shooting.
The incident happened Saturday shortly before 10:30 a.m.
An incident report states police responded at 10:24 a.m. to a report of a shooting near the outlet, where a silver Toyota Solara had crashed into poles near one of the stores at Tanger Outlet.
Witnesses told police several people ran into the mall corridors and one appeared to have been wounded in a shooting, but officers were unable to locate any potential victims.
Police conducted a traffic stop nearby on a vehicle with three people who claimed to be in the vehicle that crashed at the mall at the time shots were fired, the report states.
The driver of the vehicle told police people inside a second vehicle began to shoot at the occupants of the Toyota. While being shot at, the driver’s vehicle made contact with the side of one of the stores, drifted back toward the roadway and then crashed into the barrier poles, the report states.
Police took the people to the station for additional questioning, the report states.
Shortly after the incident, police detained four people at the scene for questioning, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. The four were interviewed and released that afternoon.
Investigators have not released a description of the second vehicle. There is still no word on whether anyone was actually injured in the attempted shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
